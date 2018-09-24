Plans underway for Spencerport Paddle Fest

Plans for a canoeing and kayaking event called Paddle Fest are afoot in Spencerport. Though the festival itself is slated for fall of 2019, an informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on October 1 in the Ogden Farmers’ Library conference room.

The meeting will be hosted by Director of the Spencerport Canal Museum, Simon Devenish. As the event organizer and an avid kayaker, Simon is excited to take questions and comments from the attending community.

“A lot of work is going into this event because I love living and working in this community. It combines so many of my passions – event organizing, kayaking and canoeing, volunteering, and giving back to the community,” says Devenish.

The event is open to the public. Devenish is asking that anyone interested in participating, volunteering or sponsoring this event should attend. Along with an informational segment, Devenish also plans to leave the floor open for community response. Refreshments will be served.

To contact Devenish or learn more, call 851-1629 or go to the website: www.spencerportpaddlefest.org.

Provided information and photo