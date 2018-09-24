Sweden Clarkson Recreation to host third annual Health Fair

The Sweden Clarkson Recreation Department will host its third annual Health Fair on Wednesday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center, 4927 Lake Road. The free event features numerous exhibitors including Wegmans, Strong West, Aetna Insurance, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Well Care/Todays Options, Northwest Bank, Lifespan, Epic Health and more.

Medicare representatives and certified marketplace navigators will help participants learn about available plans. Assisted living, financial services and estate planning experts will provide information about financial health planning. For more information about the Health Fair, call the Community Center at 431-0090.

