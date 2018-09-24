- Memorial Ride and Drive set for September 29Posted 12 hours ago
- 2018 Hilton Apple FestPosted 1 day ago
- Hamlin deaths being investigated as double homicidePosted 1 week ago
- Spots still available for annual Patriot TripPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley announces federal funding to fight opioid crisisPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 2 weeks ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 2 weeks ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 3 weeks ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 3 weeks ago
Sweden Clarkson Recreation to host third annual Health Fair
The Sweden Clarkson Recreation Department will host its third annual Health Fair on Wednesday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center, 4927 Lake Road. The free event features numerous exhibitors including Wegmans, Strong West, Aetna Insurance, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Well Care/Todays Options, Northwest Bank, Lifespan, Epic Health and more.
Medicare representatives and certified marketplace navigators will help participants learn about available plans. Assisted living, financial services and estate planning experts will provide information about financial health planning. For more information about the Health Fair, call the Community Center at 431-0090.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login