Don't miss
- Byron-Bergen completes Phase 1 of Capital Improvement ProjectPosted 5 days ago
- Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum continues to growPosted 5 days ago
- 2018 Home For The HolidaysPosted 6 days ago
- Spencerport Route 259 RR bridge history characterized by small-step achievementsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fire Commissioner elections coming December 11Posted 2 weeks ago
- Cartons for ChristmasPosted 1 month ago
Brockport Lions Club welcomes newest member
By Admin on November 19, 2018
The Brockport Lions Club welcomed its newest member Wednesday night, November 7. Tracy Stillman is pictured here between her sponsor, Past District Governor and Brockport Lion Greg Lund and current District Governor Dawn Countermine who performed the induction ceremony. Stillman is the Community Relations Coordinator at Elderwood at Lakeside in Brockport. For information on becoming a Lion contact Laurie Streb at ljnluvsny@yahoo.com or 298-1342.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login