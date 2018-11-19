Brockport Lions Club welcomes newest member

The Brockport Lions Club welcomed its newest member Wednesday night, November 7. Tracy Stillman is pictured here between her sponsor, Past District Governor and Brockport Lion Greg Lund and current District Governor Dawn Countermine who performed the induction ceremony. Stillman is the Community Relations Coordinator at Elderwood at Lakeside in Brockport. For information on becoming a Lion contact Laurie Streb at ljnluvsny@yahoo.com or 298-1342.

Provided photo