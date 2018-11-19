Byron-Bergen completes Phase 1 of Capital Improvement Project

Phase 1 of the Byron-Bergen Capital Improvement Project came to a close with the completed installation of thirteen new interactive boards in the 100-wing classrooms and the music room of the Elementary School. The interactive boards are the finishing touch on the classrooms which were completely renovated this past summer.

“This project was really the perfect opportunity to bring the classrooms up-to-date with brand new technology,” said Byron-Bergen Superintendent Mickey Edwards. “The teachers are excited to use the new tools to enhance their curriculum.”

Kindergarten teacher Ellie Swan’s students are already comfortable with the classroom addition. As the students file in, they go to the board and use their fingers to drag their name into a category based on their answer to the question of the day.

“We use it to introduce the letter of the day; play games; phonics games; comprehension activities; sorting; practice handwriting; review numbers; and investigate science topics,” said Kindergarten teacher Ayn Gardner. Her class also uses the projector to follow along in story books read to them by School Resource Officer Matt Butler.

Second grade teacher Sarah Saeli has incorporated the interactive board into several lessons including math. “For math, I created an interactive activity where students come to the board and measure objects with a ruler. Students learn to start at the zero on the ruler and find where the object ends to figure out how long that object is in centimeters. They drag the ruler on the board to the object first, then line the object up with the zero on the ruler.”

Unlike a Smart board, the interactive component of the apparatus is the projector. The projector engages students on an over-sized, white, dry-erase board. This difference lends longevity to the technology, as the board is not susceptible to punctures or other accidents that would render it unusable.

In addition to the new interactive boards, the 100-wing remodel included asbestos abatement, new floors, new ceilings, and fresh paint. Phase 1 of the Capital Improvement Project also included asbestos abatement and renovations to the cafetorium, roofing repairs and replacements on the school bus garage and sections of the Jr./Sr. High School, and soccer stadium bleacher replacement. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin summer 2019 and includes renovations and upgrades to the 200-wing of the Elementary School.

Provided information and photos