Spencerport Community Chorus holiday concert

The Spencerport Community Chorus, comprised of singers from Spencerport and surrounding areas, will present its Christmas concert “Christmas Today” on Saturday, December 1 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, December 2 at 3 p.m. Both concerts will be held at the First Congregational Church (The Historic White Church) located at 65 Church Street in the village of Spencerport.

Darla Bair conducts this chorus, which will also be opening for the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall on December 10. Sally Martin is Collaborative Pianist, and Dr. Lynda J. Dimitroff is Cellist.

Concerts will feature pieces such as “Grown Up Christmas List” music and lyrics by Foster and Jenner, “Pavane for a Silent Night” by Ravel, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” arranged by Lojeski, and many others, sure to warm hearts and put one in the mood for the holiday season. All are welcome.

Concerts are free. Donations at the door are appreciated.

