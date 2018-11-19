Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum continues to grow

2018 has been a record year for the Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum.

It has been a record year for donations, a record year for the number of boaters docking and people participating in education programs. Overall, the museum has had a record number of visitors. Because of all of these record setting events, the museum is looking for more volunteers to help with continued growth.

Most volunteers help to man the museum during the busy months of June to September, allowing the museum to stay open seven days a week over the summer period.

The Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum is now closed for the year, but group tours are available by contacting the Director, Simon Devenish, at 352-0942 or director@spencerportdepot.com.

Get into the Christmas spirit by coming to the museum during Christmas on the Canal, December 2, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to stop by and make a thank you card for the troops, which can be sent year-round. The museum will be decorated for the holidays.

Looking ahead to 2019, the museum will have displays about Kodak cameras and communications, featuring telephone equipment donated by the family of Don and Maxine Davison. The museum will also have a brand new display, an interactive model of the Union Street Lift Bridge. The museum will re-open to the public at the start of May.

Provided information and photos