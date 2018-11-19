- Byron-Bergen completes Phase 1 of Capital Improvement ProjectPosted 5 days ago
Sweden Town Park Playground opens for play
The new Sweden Town Park Playground is complete and will open for play on Monday, November 19. Unseasonably cold and rainy weather slowed installation down, particularly the pouring of the safety foundation. The Sweden Town Park now boasts three playgrounds, the newest has several features designed to allow full participation by children in wheelchairs.
In the spring, the town plans to install a Splash Pad next to the playground. Look for that to be open by early summer. These improvements for children have been made possible through the efforts of the Sweden Community Foundation, Senator Rob Ortt and Monroe County Community Development Block Grants.
Provided information
