Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Pops” concert

Celebrating a Brockport tradition, the Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present their ninth annual “Holiday Pops” Concert on Saturday, December 1, at 4.p.m. in the historic sanctuary at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 14 State Street, Brockport. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this family concert will showcase the talents of vocalist Mary Wojciechowski, violin soloist Jaesun Han, and the Brockport Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble.

Wojciechowski, a graduate of Nazareth College and Temple University, will sing holiday songs from the films “Holiday Inn,” “White Christmas,” and “In the Good Old Summertime.” Han, who has appeared as a soloist, ensemble performer and recording artist in South Korea, Russia, Israel, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and the United States, will perform J. S. Bach’s “Air on the G String.” The Brockport Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble, comprised of performers from the orchestra’s brass section, will premiere a new suite of Christmas carols arranged by Allentoff. The program also includes selections from “The Polar Express,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” Handel’s “Messiah,” and the Chanukah oratorio “Judas Maccabaeus.”

Admission and parking are free, and canned items for the Brockport Food Shelf and donations for the Food Shelf, St. Luke’s, and the orchestra will be gratefully accepted at the door. There will be a complimentary dessert reception in Parish Hall following the performance.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.

For information, visit www.brockportsymphony.org.

Provided information