College at Brockport holds New Dancers Showcase

The New Dancers Showcase will be held in The College at Brockport’s Rose L. Strasser Studio, Hartwell Hall, Kenyon Street, on Friday and Saturday, November 30 and December 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available online at http://fineartstix.brockport.edu, by phone at 585-395-2787, or in person at the Tower Fine Arts Center box office, 180 Holley Street, Brockport. Donations to the Friends of Brockport Dance scholarship fund will also be accepted at the door.

Each of the young artists participating in the Showcase was selected through a rigorous audition process based on the strength of their previous training along with their intellectual and physical promise for success in the field of dance. The concert, which aims to introduce first-year students in the Department of Dance to the Brockport community, will include 21 dance majors and minors in the internationally-renowned Department of Dance performing short choreographic works by members of the Brockport dance community. Each of the department’s first- and second-year MFA candidates will present pieces made specifically on the new dancers in addition to choreography generated by senior BFA candidates. The finale of the concert represents influences from each of the studio faculty, with final touches and performative flare crafted by Dr. Darwin Prioleau. The diversity of the dances – from an exploration of powerful, driving rhythms, to improvisational whimsy, and back again to influences from across the African Diaspora – proudly demonstrates the range and talent of Brockport’s dance department.

Stevie Oakes, faculty advisor for the New Dancers Showcase, stated: “This collection of dancers and choreographers has pulled together a beautifully strong concert. They demonstrate their commitment, thoughtfulness, and talent through each of their performances, which are the result of a full semester of hard work and many collective years of dedication. I am thrilled to watch them share with friends, family, and the community.” This year’s concert coordinator is second year MFA candidate Sara Palmisano.

For additional information, please contact the Department of Dance at 585-395-2153.

Provided information and photo