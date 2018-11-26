Hilton alum serves in Philippine Sea aboard USS Spruance

Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Chelsea Armour-Miller, of Rochester, a 2011 graduate of Hilton High School, stands watch as the phone talker while the multifunction towed array (MFTA) is retrieved aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance is underway and conducting operations in international waters as part of a dual carrier strike force exercise. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional security, stability and prosperity. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan D. McLearnon.

