The Dady Brothers to perform in Spencerport

A Holiday Celtic Concert featuring The Dady Brothers will be held on Saturday, December 8, 6:30 p.m. at Spencerport High School. Other performers include High School Jazz Combo, the Percussion Band and Dancers from Goodwin Academy of Irish Dance.

The concert is sponsored by the Spencerport Rotary Club, Spencerport Rotary Interact Club, Spencerport School District, Spencerport Neighbors and Wegmans. Partial proceeds will benefit the Rotary Literacy Program and Anna’s Wish.

Students of the Spencerport Rotary Interact Club will offer refreshments for sale.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at: The Unique Shop, 130 South Union Street, Spencerport; Towne & Country Eye Care, 2277 South Union Street, Spencerport; Brockport Wegmans; Country Treasures, 61 Main Street, Brockport; Spurr Auto, 6325 Brockport Spencerport Road, Brockport; Wegmans, Ridgemont Plaza, Greece; Wegmans, 2301 Lyell Avenue, Gates; Celebrations, 10 Hojack Lane #105, Hilton; from any Spencerport Rotarian; or call Colleen 967-5866. For will call tickets, mail payment with quantity of tickets (adult and/or child) and phone number to: Spencerport Rotary, c/o Concert Tickets, PO Box 274, Spencerport 14559. Payment must be received by Wednesday, December 5. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for $15 adults, $12 children 12 and under.

