2019 Erie Canalway Calendar now available

Pick up a free 2019 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar and enjoy the beauty and heritage of the Erie Canalway all year long. Calendars featuring winning images from the 2018 photo contest are available at selected libraries and visitor centers throughout the National Heritage Corridor.

The 2019 calendar includes the photo “Winter’s Sunset” by Kyle Preston of Brockport. Preston’s photo was the first place winner in the Along the Trail category.

Calendars will be available on a first-come, first-served basis thanks to the sponsorship of the NYS Canal Corporation. Locally, calendars are available at: Seymour Library in Brockport; Greece Public Library; Community Free Library in Holley; Chili Public Library; Gates Public Library; Ogden Farmers’ Library in Spencerport. Visit www.eriecanalway.org for more information.

Provided information