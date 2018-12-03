Home   >   News   >   Beards behind badges in Brockport

By on December 3, 2018
Officer Elliot Cave, Chief Mark Cuzzupoli and Lt. Steve Mesiti.

If you saw the Brockport Police officers looking a little scruffier than usual that’s because they are showing their support for those affected by cancer. Chief Mark Cuzzupoli, in conjunction with Sgt. Robert Hagen, made an exception to the rules of the department during No Shave November.

Twelve officers from the Brockport Police Department voluntarily took part in No Shave November to support the Beard for Bucks program. The officers raised nearly $1,600 to fund teen and young adult programs at 13thirty Cancer Connect and for cancer research at Roswell Cancer Center.

K9 officer Josh Sime with Brock.

Officer Geoff Catlin, Sgt. Robert Hagen and Officer Zach Wakefield.

