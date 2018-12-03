Don't miss
- 2019 Erie Canalway Calendar now availablePosted 9 hours ago
- Spencerport Schools seeks volunteers for budget focus groupPosted 9 hours ago
- 2018 Holiday Gift GuidePosted 22 hours ago
- The Dady Brothers to perform in SpencerportPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Pops” concertPosted 1 week ago
- Registration open for Continuing Education classesPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum continues to growPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Home For The HolidaysPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fire Commissioner elections coming December 11Posted 3 weeks ago
- Cartons for ChristmasPosted 1 month ago
Beards behind badges in Brockport
By Tami Raco on December 3, 2018
If you saw the Brockport Police officers looking a little scruffier than usual that’s because they are showing their support for those affected by cancer. Chief Mark Cuzzupoli, in conjunction with Sgt. Robert Hagen, made an exception to the rules of the department during No Shave November.
Twelve officers from the Brockport Police Department voluntarily took part in No Shave November to support the Beard for Bucks program. The officers raised nearly $1,600 to fund teen and young adult programs at 13thirty Cancer Connect and for cancer research at Roswell Cancer Center.
Provided photos
You must be logged in to post a comment Login