Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band to present free community concerts at area churches

The Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band, conducted by Dr. Charles P. Schmidt, will perform free community Christmas concerts at three area churches. The band will be performing: Friday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 35 State Street, Brockport; Monday, December 10, 7 p.m., at the Park Ridge Free Methodist Church, 10 Straub Road, Greece; and Friday, December 14, 7:30 p.m., at Hilton Baptist Church, 50 Lake Avenue, Hilton. Donations of non-perishable food items for the community food shelf will be accepted at the door.

The three free public concerts will include a range of traditional holiday favorites and a novelty piece featuring tuba soloist, John Montgomery and vocal soloist, Dean Strussenberg. The program will also include a medley from “South Pacific” by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein, “Galop” by Shostakovich, and a march movement from Vaughan Williams’ “English Folk Song Suite.”

This series of concerts will feature for the first time a symphonic gong, which is a recent major gift to the band. The gong was given to honor Mary Reazor for her 35 years of service to the band as charter member, trombonist, music librarian, and band manager.

The Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band is an all-volunteer organization, made up of musicians from across Monroe and Orleans Counties. The band was founded in 1984 by Hilton music educator Gordon Bascom. The band performs throughout the Greater Rochester area and the band provides music to the community through its annual series of summer concerts at the Gazebo at Centennial Park and other venues throughout Monroe County and the surrounding area. For information about the band, contact band manager, Mary Reazor at 392-9725 after 10 a.m., or by email mreazor188@juno.com.

Provided information