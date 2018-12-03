Ogden Presbyterian Church welcomes Reverend Tedd Pullano

The congregation of Ogden Presbyterian Church is entering its first Advent Season with Reverend Tedd Pullano as their installed pastor. Pullano served as interim pastor for two years and was installed as full-time pastor in June. Pullano is a Validated Minister and Teaching Elder who has served several churches in the area – rural, urban and suburban. He received his Master’s Degree in Divinity from Colgate Rochester Crozier Divinity School in 2006. His first call was as Pastor at New Life Presbyterian Church in Rochester where he served for eight years. His experience in congregational work includes: mission co-worker, installed pastor, temporary student supply, student intern and youth director. He also has business work experience as a family specialist, roofer/carpenter and restaurant manager. He has also worked at a group home for boys in Rochester.

Pullano felt the call to return to the pastorate at the same time OPC was looking for an interim pastor. The connection was made two years ago and the experience has been great. Pullano feels that his leadership skills lie in preaching and worship leadership, Bible study, pastoral care, mission, and outreach, among others. The celebration following Pullano’s installation ceremony in June was a high point for the year. The church’s annual block party in August, to reach out to the community, served as a second way to introduce the new minister to everyone in the community.

OPC has witnessed increased attendance on Sundays including the return of former attendees. This can be attributed to Pullano’s preaching style and ability to create a meaningful worship experience and the ability to connect with the attendees both young and old, according to church representatives.

Bible studies have seen increased attendance where often the room is filled to overflowing, a witness to Pullano’s passion for and study of the Bible, and his teaching style which leads to much discussion among the attendees. He also makes the effort to attend both the men’s and the women’s Bible study groups as a participating member.

Pullano’s passion for preaching is also applied in his caring for the congregation at OPC by his visits to those who are in hospital or not able to attend on Sundays. He administers communion to shut-ins, offers prayers to those with troubles both medical and otherwise, and in the greater community where he attends dinner each week at the Eagle Star veterans house and other community events. His door is always open to office visits.

Pullano has brought the congregation to a point where they have a positive outlook for the future and a desire to be a contributing force in the Ogden community.

