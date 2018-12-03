- 2019 Erie Canalway Calendar now availablePosted 9 hours ago
Ogden Supervisor receives GVRPS award
Town of Ogden Supervisor Gay Lenhard was honored with an award at the annual Genesee Valley Recreation and Parks Society (GVRPS) Conference and Awards Banquet held on November 9 at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. GVRPS is the local chapter of the New York State Recreation and Park Society and is comprised of Recreation and Park professionals from Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.
Lenhard received the Elected Official of the Year award. The Elected Official Award is presented to an individual who provides exemplary support to parks and recreation. This individual has made significant contributions to the parks and recreation field through active participation, advocacy, or through policy and legislation.
Provided information
