Village of Brockport seeks grant to improve Smith Street Bridge access

The Village of Brockport is applying for a federal TIP (Transportation Improvement Program) grant that will repair the concrete retaining wall and staircase leading to the Smith Street Bridge. Beyond structural and aesthetic rehab, we are proposing several access and public safety improvements – ADA compliant sidewalks leading across the east side of the bridge, crosswalks at the bottom of Clinton Street and at the top of Clinton and Smith Streets, and most importantly, two stoplights that will control vehicular and cyclist traffic crossing this one lane bridge. These changes will be especially helpful to those who live in the northwest quadrant of the Village and drive or walk over the bridge daily, and to the BCSD whose five school busses traverse the bridge twice a day during the school week.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that in a competitive climate for federal funding our grant application will be successful, but you can help by writing letters of support for this project.

The grant is due in mid-January but we’d like to receive letters no later than December 21. Please send or email them to Margay Blackman, Mayor (mblackman@brockportny.org) Village Hall, 127 Main Street, Brockport, NY 14420 and we will submit them with our grant application. Thank you for your support.

Margay Blackman, Mayor

Village of Brockport