Christmas on the Canal

By on December 10, 2018
Crowd

Christmas on the Canal in Spencerport

Sunday, December 2

Photos by Karen Fien

 

(l to r) Dolly Guidice, Charlene Giambrone, Elaine Spaziano, founder chairperson for Christmas on the Canal and Cathy Holding volunteering for the day.

Girl Scout Troop 60408 from Spencerport helped in the Children’s Craft Tent at Christmas on the Canal.

Above, Ava Harding (left) and Laney Harding (right) were able to participate in the Living Nativity Scene.

Heberle Stables

 

