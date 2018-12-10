Hilton Holiday Concert to feature several performing groups

The Hilton High School Instrumental Holiday Concert will be an evening of holiday music to remember featuring performances with the 198th Army Band, over 50 alumni, the Hilton High School Symphonia, Wind and Jazz Ensembles, several small ensembles and the Hilton High School Choir.

“Our school district adopts the philosophy of getting the community involved in the education of our students and that was the inspiration for involving so many different groups in our holiday concert,” said Nancy Russo, band director. The concert is Thursday, December 20 at 7 p.m. in the Hilton High School auditorium, 400 East Avenue, Hilton.

Hilton Alumni interested in playing “Sleigh Ride” with the Wind Ensemble and/or “Frosty, the Snowman” with the Jazz Ensemble should contact Nancy Russo at nrusso@hilton.k12.ny.us or Jared Streiff at jstreiff@hilton.k12.ny.us.