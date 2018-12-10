Hilton-Parma Senior Center December trip

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is offering a dinner and a movie day trip on Wednesday, December 12.

Celebrate Christmas and go back in time to watch Irving Berlin’s 1954 version of “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen. Watch the film on the big screen at Tinseltown from a reclining seat.

Following the classic movie, the group will have dinner at Valicia’s Ristorante. Entrée choices are manicotti, lasagna, eggplant parmesan or chicken parmesan.

Bus departs at 1 p.m. with an approximate return time of 6:30 p.m. Cost is $30 cash only. Limited space available. Call the Hilton-Parma Recreation office at 392-9030 with questions or to reserve a space.

Provided information