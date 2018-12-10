Sweden takes next steps in water project funding

Early in November, the Town of Sweden announced it would pursue grant and low interest loan financing to form a water district on Lake Road from where public water ends south to the Town of Bergen; Countryview Terrace; and Redman Road from Fourth Section Road south to White Road. Since that announcement, the town has submitted a revised income survey to Rural Development. The town has also submitted the water quality and quantity survey results, along with a petition of Redman Road residents from 2002, to the Monroe County Health Department. Support from Monroe County is crucial to achieving the Rural Development funding.

While awaiting approval of the revised income survey and receipt of supporting documents from Monroe County Health, the town is compiling additional engineering and information needed for the formal application. The estimated project cost is close to $4.5 million.

