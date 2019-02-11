Brockport Kiwanian honored for service to Empire State Games

A contingent from the Brockport Kiwanis Club attended the winter meeting of the Kiwanis Genesee Region, hosted by the York-Leicester Club, on January 17. Randy Dumas, a member of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, was honored with a Brittany Fellowship Award by the Genesee Region for his tireless efforts on behalf of the Empire State Games for the Physically Challenged, and his volunteer fundraising efforts to assist individuals and families dealing with effects and costs associated with pediatric Lyme disease.

In the Genesee Division of Kiwanis, Kristen Smith of Spencerport has been conducting a fundraising drive for two years to support children with Pediatric Lyme disease, and the most recent $500 of the monies she has raised were donated to the fight against Lyme Disease through the Brittany Fellowship Award in honor of Dumas.

Dumas has chaired the Food Service Committee at the Empire State Games for the Physically Challenged for six years. Kiwanians serve light breakfast snacks on Friday and Saturday at the Games, lunch for around 800 people on Friday, and dinner for 40 to 50 people that Friday evening.

The Games have occurred annually at the College at Brockport during the second weekend of October since 1985, with the participation of over 400 athletes each year. It is the first statewide program in the country to offer a free and fully adapted sports program for youngsters. For the last eight years this program has received no government monies, it has run completely on contributions from individuals and institutions. Part of the support for the Games comes from Kiwanis since, for 31 years, Kiwanians have offered their time and energy to serve food at this event.

Dumas’s volunteer efforts include recruiting 20 to 25 volunteers each year, organizing the food services logistics, and directing all food service activities during the weekend at the Empire State Games for the Physically Challenged.

Provided information