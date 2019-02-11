Home   >   News   >   Brockport Merchants Association donates to Seymour Library

By on February 11, 2019

BMA Seymour DonationThe Brockport Merchants Association recently donated $1,452.77 to the Seymour Library in support of the library, literacy, and local community.

Provided photo

