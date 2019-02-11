Kiwanis Club member honored with Alan S. Bader Community Service Award

At the awards dinner of the Greater Brockport Chamber of Commerce, Cindy Ingraham of the Brockport Kiwanis Club was honored with the Alan S. Bader Community Service Award for her tireless efforts in support of service and fundraising initiatives in the community. Among her many community support efforts, Ingraham coordinates the annual Salvation Army Bell Ringing campaign, engaging the Brockport Kiwanis, Rotary and Lions Clubs, as well as other local resources. At this meeting Ingraham also received citations for her work presented by Assemblyman Steve Hawley and County Legislator Mike Rockow. Pictured here are Cindy Ingraham and her husband, Brian Ingraham, Sweden Town Highway Superintendent.

Provided photo