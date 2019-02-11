Don't miss
Postcards collected to show why people love the library
By Admin on February 11, 2019
The Seymour Library Board of Trustees is collecting postcards that indicate why people love the library. The goal is to receive 500 by Valentine’s Day. The cards will be taken to Albany on February 27 (Advocacy Day) to be shared with state representatives and the governor’s office. They are asking the governor to have the proposed NYS Library Aid cuts be restored. Visit the library to complete a postcard. Anyone interested in lobbying with the Board should call the library for details.
Provided photo
