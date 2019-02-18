Home   >   News   >   Clarkson Democratic and Common Ground Parties announce candidates

Clarkson Democratic and Common Ground Parties announce candidates

By on February 18, 2019

 

Clarkson DemocratsTown of Clarkson Democratic and Common Ground Parties have announced candidates for the November 5, 2019 election: (front row) Sheldon Meyers, Candidate Town Board; Theresa Alano, Candidate Town Supervisor; (back row) Thomas Trapp, Candidate Town Board; Sara Tebo, Candidate Town Clerk. Meet the candidates at the Westside Democrats Launch Party, February 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 58 Main BBQ & Brew in Brockport.

Provided photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login