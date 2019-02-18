Don't miss
Clarkson Democratic and Common Ground Parties announce candidates
By Admin on February 18, 2019
Town of Clarkson Democratic and Common Ground Parties have announced candidates for the November 5, 2019 election: (front row) Sheldon Meyers, Candidate Town Board; Theresa Alano, Candidate Town Supervisor; (back row) Thomas Trapp, Candidate Town Board; Sara Tebo, Candidate Town Clerk. Meet the candidates at the Westside Democrats Launch Party, February 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 58 Main BBQ & Brew in Brockport.
Provided photo
