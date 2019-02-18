Clarkson Democratic and Common Ground Parties announce candidates

Town of Clarkson Democratic and Common Ground Parties have announced candidates for the November 5, 2019 election: (front row) Sheldon Meyers, Candidate Town Board; Theresa Alano, Candidate Town Supervisor; (back row) Thomas Trapp, Candidate Town Board; Sara Tebo, Candidate Town Clerk. Meet the candidates at the Westside Democrats Launch Party, February 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 58 Main BBQ & Brew in Brockport.

Provided photo