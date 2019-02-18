Clarkson Historical Society selects Handwriting Contest winners

The Clarkson Historical Society held its fifth annual Handwriting Contest for area schools as part of the “Campaign for Cursive” movement. The campaign, which is sponsored by the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, has designated John Hancock’s birthday, January 23 as National Handwriting Day.

On January 27, the Historical Society announced the contest winners at an event held in the historic Clarkson Academy. With over 187 entries from six schools, nine winners were chosen. Students from Lake Ontario Baptist Academy (LOBA) and Byron-Bergen Central Schools excelled, taking all the top honors.

Winners in the grades 4 and 5 category: first place – Jacob Martinez (LOBA); second place – Sofie Russo (LOBA); third place – Kaylin Donovan (LOBA).

Winners in the grades 6, 7 and 8 category: first place – Andrew Martinez (LOBA); second place – Kendall Chase (Byron-Bergen); third place – Rose Wilson (Byron-Bergen).

Winners in the grades 9 through 12 category: first place – Chester Jabieski (LOBA); second place – Rebecca Melson (LOBA); third place – Grace Shepard (Byron-Bergen).

