Eagle Star Housing receives support from Spencerport Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of Spencerport heard an update on the status of Eagle Star Housing in the Village of Spencerport. Located at 277 South Union Street, Eagle Star Housing provides transitional housing for two to three months for Veterans. During the resident’s stay at Eagle Star, they are provided a bedroom which includes a bed, a dresser, a night stand, a lamp and a closet that locks for their personal items. ESH provides a freshly cooked meal for dinner every night for the residents to eat together in the dining room and provides the items necessary for the residents to prepare their own breakfast and lunch meals.

ESH also has a medication oversight program, where any type of medication whether prescription or over the counter, is stored in a locked medicine cabinet for the Veterans. Veterans are provided with their medication when they request it, and ESH staff maintain a medication log in their files for the VA to review.

ESH offers training for their residents in life skills, such as money management, relapse prevention, hygiene and job search strategies. Eagle Star has vans to transport Veterans to their medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment, as needed.

Their primary objective is to enable their residents to transition to self-sufficiency in stable housing within three months. They have an 83 percent successful completion rate. The staff helps 87 percent of those who complete the program to find long-term stable housing. The others need supportive housing, long-term residential care, or nursing home care.

For those interested Eagle Star Housing can be reached at 617-3273.

