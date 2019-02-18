Hamlin Republican Committee endorse candidates

The Hamlin Republican Committee has endorsed their candidates for the upcoming 2019 election. Standing left to right: Paul Rath (Town Justice), Joel Yager (Town Council), Eric Peters (Supervisor) and Martin Maier (Town Justice). Sitting left to right: Phillip Hurlbutt (Town Council) and Keylee Gilfilian (Town Clerk). The Republican Committee will be out with petitions for the endorsed candidates.

Provided photo