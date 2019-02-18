Home   >   News   >   Hamlin Republican Committee endorse candidates

Hamlin Republican Committee endorse candidates

By on February 18, 2019

Hamlin Republicans

The Hamlin Republican Committee has endorsed their candidates for the upcoming 2019 election. Standing left to right: Paul Rath (Town Justice), Joel Yager (Town Council), Eric Peters (Supervisor) and Martin Maier (Town Justice). Sitting left to right: Phillip Hurlbutt (Town Council) and Keylee Gilfilian (Town Clerk). The Republican Committee will be out with petitions for the endorsed candidates.

Provided photo

