Kiwanis Read Around the World program under way

Children’s bookmark design

contest to boost reading

by Doug Hickerson

Kiwanis Read Around the World program is an international service project run by the organization. Clubs are encouraged to host these programs year-round to help children experience the joy of reading. The Brockport Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the “Kiwanis Read Around the World Design-a-Bookmark Contest” for the eleventh year.

The annual event is just underway with entry forms available at Seymour Library or any of the Brockport School District’s elementary libraries. Any student in grades K-5 who either attends school, or is a resident in the Brockport Central School District, is eligible to participate.

The completed form with the student’s design must be brought to Seymour Library by Friday, March 1. On the form, the child creates a bookmark around a theme that matches the New York Libraries Summer Reading Program theme for all New York Libraries. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

There are three age categories based on grade level (K-1, 2-3, and 4-5). There is one Grand Prize winner in each category. Those three receive a Lift Bridge Gift Certificate and a personal supply of their winning bookmarks. Seymour Library also prints out extras and put them out for people to take. Every child who enters will receive a book.

There will be a celebration on Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m., at Seymour Library where the winners are announced. Ice cream sundaes will be served. To “help children experience the joy of reading” guests from the community will read stories. The guests returning from last year are: Chief Mark Cuzzupoli, of the Brockport Police Department; Dr. Heidi Macpherson, president of The College at Brockport; and Brigitte Duschen a member of Brockport Kiwanis Club and former member of Seymour Library’s Board of Trustees. Dr. Leslie Myers, Brockport Central School District Superintendent, will also be one of the readers.

For more information, phone the Seymour Library at 637-1050.