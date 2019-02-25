Home   >   News   >   Brockport Police Department took part in the 2019 Polar Plunge

By on February 25, 2019

Polar Plunge 2On February 10, the bravest of the Brockport Police Department were among those freezin’ for a reason as they took part in the 2019 Polar Plunge. They exceeded their department goal and raised over $1,300 for the NYS Special Olympics.

