- Hunter Education course offered in HamlinPosted 6 hours ago
- Participants sought for new Alzheimer’s disease drug study at URMCPosted 6 hours ago
- Growing MicrogreensPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton native wins international awardPosted 1 week ago
- Women’s Council seeks nominees for Young Women of Distinction AwardPosted 1 week ago
- Be a creative part of the Hilton Apple Fest traditionPosted 2 weeks ago
- Kendall’s Williams, Spencerport’s Graham among newest Section V Wrestling Hall inducteesPosted 2 weeks ago
- POSTPONED – America’s Sweetheart of SongPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market scheduled for April 6Posted 3 weeks ago
- Social Security Administration warns of phone scamPosted 4 weeks ago
Ecumenical Lenten Services planned for Churchville
Five local churches will join together for worship and fellowship during the coming Lenten season.
On Ash Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m., Meg Morin, Pastor of United Methodist Church at 24 West Buffalo Road, will conduct a special worship service for all.
The following five Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., participating churches will serve free soup and bread suppers along with a short meditation and fellowship.
•March 14 – Riga Congregational Church, 7507 Chili Riga Center Road, Churchville
•March 21 – Union UCC Church, 14 North Main Street, Churchville
•March 28 – Faith Chapel, 125 Bromley Road, Churchvile
•April 4 – United Methodist Church, 24 West Buffalo Street, Churchville
•April 11 – St. Vincent DePaul Church, 11 North Main Street, Churchville
On Maundy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m., Pastor Susan Garofalo will conduct a special worship service at the Riga Congregational Church.
On Good Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m., Pastor Meg Morin will conduct a special worship service at the United Methodist Church.
All services are open to the public.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login