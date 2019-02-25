Ecumenical Lenten Services planned for Churchville

Five local churches will join together for worship and fellowship during the coming Lenten season.

On Ash Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m., Meg Morin, Pastor of United Methodist Church at 24 West Buffalo Road, will conduct a special worship service for all.

The following five Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., participating churches will serve free soup and bread suppers along with a short meditation and fellowship.

•March 14 – Riga Congregational Church, 7507 Chili Riga Center Road, Churchville

•March 21 – Union UCC Church, 14 North Main Street, Churchville

•March 28 – Faith Chapel, 125 Bromley Road, Churchvile

•April 4 – United Methodist Church, 24 West Buffalo Street, Churchville

•April 11 – St. Vincent DePaul Church, 11 North Main Street, Churchville

On Maundy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m., Pastor Susan Garofalo will conduct a special worship service at the Riga Congregational Church.

On Good Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m., Pastor Meg Morin will conduct a special worship service at the United Methodist Church.

All services are open to the public.

Provided information