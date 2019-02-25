Home   >   News   >   Ecumenical Lenten Services planned for Churchville

Ecumenical Lenten Services planned for Churchville

By on February 25, 2019

Five local churches will join together for worship and fellowship during the coming Lenten season.

On Ash Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m., Meg Morin, Pastor of United Methodist Church at 24 West Buffalo Road, will conduct a special worship service for all.

The following five Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., participating churches will serve free soup and bread suppers along with a short meditation and fellowship.

•March 14 – Riga Congregational Church, 7507 Chili Riga Center Road, Churchville

•March 21 – Union UCC Church, 14 North Main Street, Churchville

•March 28 – Faith Chapel, 125 Bromley Road, Churchvile

•April 4 – United Methodist Church, 24 West Buffalo Street, Churchville

•April 11 – St. Vincent DePaul Church, 11 North Main Street, Churchville

On Maundy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m., Pastor Susan Garofalo will conduct a special worship service at the Riga Congregational Church.

On Good Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m., Pastor Meg Morin will conduct a special worship service at the United Methodist Church.

All services are open to the public.

Provided information

