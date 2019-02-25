H-P Senior Center March day trip

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is sponsoring a day trip on Wednesday, March 13, that features dinner at Texas Roadhouse (choose from 10 entrees) and GEVA’s production of “Erma Bombeck – At Wit’s End.”

Erma Bombeck, one of the country’s most beloved humorists, captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” Starring “Suburban Outlaw” and columnist Pam Sherman, this is the story behind America’s favorite average housewife who championed the lives of women with an incomparable wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all – the truth.

The bus departs at 4 p.m. with an approximate return time of 9 p.m. Cost is $40 for Parma residents and $55 for non-residents. Deadline to reserve is February 27. Call Hilton-Parma Recreation at 392-9030.

Provided information