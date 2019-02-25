Hunter Education course offered in Hamlin

A Hunter Education course is being offered at the Hamlin Town Hall Recreation Gymnasium, 1658 Lake Road, Hamlin, on Friday, April 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Interested students may register on-line through the NYS DEC https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

Registered students may obtain the student manual at the Hamlin Recreation Office during regular office hours. The manual is also available for download at the DEC website. Download directions are provided during the registration process. Students should allow adequate time to prepare the mandatory homework.

This course is offered to persons interested in obtaining a New York State hunting license. It is offered free of charge. Safe firearm handling, tree stand safety, hunting planning and safety are taught along with other New York State mandated content. Students successfully completing the course are issued the Hunter Education Certificates of Qualification required to obtain small or large game hunting licenses. Those wishing to hunt during the upcoming turkey season need to take this class.

For information about this upcoming April course, either follow included course specific links at https://register-ed.com/events/view/13901, call the Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 Headquarters at 226-2466 or visit the DEC website at http://www.dec.state.ny.us.

Town of Hamlin Recreation regularly offers Hunter Education courses including Bowhunter Education. Fall dates are yet to be announced.

Information about this course is available by calling the Town of Hamlin Recreation Department at 964-7222 or emailing recreation@hamlinny.org.

