JW Cook announces candidacy for Monroe County Legislator

Brockport resident JW Cook announced his candidacy for County Legislator representing the 20th Legislative District during an event on February 16.

The Brockport High School alum returned to his home town after graduating from St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Cook now serves as the Marketing Coordinator at RE/MAX Titanium and is a member of the Brockport Lions Club.

“When you’re deeply connected with the community that built you, you can’t help but want to give back to the place you have always called home,” Cook said. He has worked on community projects including “Save the Clock Tower” and “Drink and Dance for Diabetes.”

“I believe in a local government that supports jobs. I believe in a local government that passes responsible budgets; a budget that creates a safe atmosphere for our children, and effectively combats the opioid crisis that has harmed our community,” Cook said.

Cook hopes to build on his experience as a leader in the village of Brockport. “I am running for County Legislator because I believe that together we can build a vibrant, healthy and safe community. Not only for the 20th District, but for all of Monroe County.”

District 20 represents the communities of Ogden, Sweden and Greece.

Provided information