Spencerport Chamber to recognize award winners at Annual Banquet

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize 2018 Award Winners at its Annual Banquet on Thursday, March 21, at Braemar Country Club, 4704 West Ridge Road, Spencerport. Social time with cash bar begins at 6 p.m.; dinner, awards and speaker follow at 7 p.m.

The community is invited to attend the Annual Banquet evening. Keynote speaker will be Curt Smith, acclaimed author, politics and sports authority; Upstate New York political analyst; political speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush.

Jim Barton and Gary Penders are recipients of the 2018 Clyde W. Carter Citizen/s of the Year Award. Both are active in the community, with significant contributions over the years. Jim Barton and Barton’s Parkside Hots can be seen at events and fundraisers, often generously providing food, talent and time, and sharing support of worthy causes with donations. Gary Penders has served as Spencerport Fire Chief and is a founder of the Red Onions Drill/Tournament Team. Later elected a Village Trustee, he is currently Mayor of the Village of Spencerport. Both recipients continue to be involved with the Spencerport All-Volunteer Fire Department.

Carol Nellis-Ewell is recipient of the 2018 Joyce A. Lobene Business Person/s of the Year Award. Co-owner Afrikamba, Curios … 85 South Union Street, Spencerport, with Harry Ewell, since 1994. The business evolved from travels to Africa and charitable projects there. Serving the Spencerport community, Carol is a founder of Aurora House, President of SAHARO Board of Ogden Senior Center, Chair/Economic Development, PR and Website/Spencerport Chamber, member/School Budget Focus Group, and Kiwanis volunteer. As Deputy Mayor, Carol champions Green Initiatives, chairs Code Review, liaises with Planning and Zoning Boards and represents the Village on Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council.

Spencerport Firemen’s Exempts Memorial Patio and Dock will receive the 2018 Civic Beautification Award. Located at 75 South Union Street, Spencerport, this project was creatively designed and planned. A fieldstone patio, fire pits and casual seating enhance the dock alongside the Erie Canal. “This patio is dedicated to the original charter members of the Exempts Club, Fallen Firefighters and the current members of the Exempts Club.” The flag flying above represents all who “serve and protect.” The new outside area complements the Exempts party room available to rent for special occasions.

Diana Coleman, Spencerport Neighbors, is the 2018 Member of the Year recipient. Always willing to help, Diana is a dedicated member of the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Committee. Detail-oriented and well-organized, Diana also assists with monthly General Luncheon arrangements.

2018/19 Chamber Officers include: President Lori Ritzel, Vice President David Moore, Secretary Joann Carr, and Treasurer Nancy Bodhorn. Chamber Members encourage support of local businesses and services.

Tickets for the Awards Dinner cost $40 per person and are available online at www.spencerportchamber.org/awards-banquet; in person at Spencerport Federal Credit Union, 2775 Spencerport Road, or the Spencerport Professional Building, 129 South Union Street. To purchase tickets by mail, send a request to Awards Banquet Reservations, c/o Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 7, Spencerport, NY 14559. Make checks payable to Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce. Deadline to purchase is March 15.

2018 Awards Banquet Sponsorships are available. Call Jake Conkling 352-5756, or Diana Coleman 503-8316, by March 1.