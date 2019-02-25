Sweden Republicans announce 2019 slate of candidates

The Sweden Republican Committee has announced its 2019 slate: Supervisor Kevin G. Johnson is seeking his second two-year term. Rhonda Humby and Randy Hoke are joining Johnson as Town Board candidates making their first run for office. Rounding out the ticket are incumbent Highway Superintendent Brian Ingraham and incumbent Receiver of Taxes Kathleen Bahr-Seever.

Johnson, an attorney with a law practice on Main Street, previously served as a Sweden Town Justice and Sweden Councilperson. In his first year as Supervisor, he has racked up a slew of accomplishments including securing grant funding for several park projects, pursuing water, sidewalk and infrastructure grant funding, revamping Town procedures and updating IT and communication tools. Active in the Brockport Lions, Johnson and his wife, Marne, have four young children.

Humby is an owner and vice president of Embrace Home Care. With a degree in Human Services, Humby’s professional career has included work with the American Red Cross, Lifetime Assistance and Heritage Christian Home. She is an active volunteer and has a particular interest in rescuing shelter dogs. Humby and husband, Matthew, have two young daughters.

Hoke is a retired Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy. His last post before retirement was as the sergeant in charge of the airport division at the Greater Rochester International Airport. He also served on the SCUBA recovery team, the mounted division and as a DARE instructor. Currently Hoke works for the Veterans Outreach Center as the Superintendent of Information Systems and Facilities. A former volunteer firefighter, Hoke and his wife, Mary, have a blended family with three sons and one daughter.

Ingraham has been a member of the Sweden Highway Department for 21 years starting as a part-time summer laborer. He has moved through the ranks as a heavy equipment operator, working foreman and deputy highway superintendent. He is seeking his second four-year term as highway superintendent. Ingraham is active in the Brockport Lions. He and wife, Cindy, have two young daughters.

Bahr-Seever was appointed to the tax receiver position in 2014 and has stood for election twice previously. She holds degrees in business administration and economics and previously worked as a financial consultant. She has been credited with returning tax payment processing in-house thus saving the Town thousands of dollars in banking fees. Bahr-Seever and her husband, Rick, have four daughters and four granddaughters.

The Sweden Republican Committee has also endorsed Mike Zale and Jackie Smith for the Monroe County Legislature representing Sweden residents.

