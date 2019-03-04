Hilton-Parma churches offer Lenten Lunches

Hilton-Parma community churches are sponsoring Lenten Lunches each Wednesday during Lent. The first lunch will be held March 13 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 167 Lake Avenue, Hilton, from noon to 1 p.m. A lunch of soup and sandwich will be served.

After lunch, a local member of the clergy will give a short presentation on “The Beatitudes as They Relate to Us Today.” Each week Father Joseph Catanise of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Reverend Kurt Traugott of Parma Greece United Church of Christ, Reverend Mark Ball of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and Reverend Jennifer Schaus Green of Hilton United Methodist Church will be sharing from a portion of the Beatitudes.

Provided information