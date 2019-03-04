Kiwanians hear update on Cameron Community Ministries

At a recent meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport heard an update on the plans at one of the west side organizations supported by the Kiwanians. Cameron Community Ministries, located off Lyell Avenue, is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to build a teen center adjacent to its main building on Cameron Street. Kiwanis members were told that Cameron had achieved 80 percent of its $500,000 goal.

Some of the programs offered at Cameron include the After School Academy, which provides a safe and supportive place for elementary-aged children to learn and grow together. The children attend Flower City School #54. The program is academic and focuses on math, reading and enrichment. Cameron serves a free hot meal to the public six days a week, Monday through Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. The meals are described as filling and nutritious, with fresh fruit, vegetables and dessert items. They also provide their guests with access to many other services, and interns through RochesterWorks WEP have the opportunity to work with them, gaining work skills and positive job references. They also have a Social Worker on staff to help with case management and specific guest needs.

For those interested, Cameron is always looking for volunteers to help in a variety of ways. To volunteer, call 254-2697. If there is interest in providing financial support for the new teen center, more information can be found on their website www.cameronministries.org.

