Splash Pad donation made to Town of Sweden

The Sweden Community Foundation presented the Sweden Town Board with a check for $148,000 on February 26 to fund a major portion of a Splash Pad being installed at the Sweden Town Park this spring. The foundation received the monies from a private donor who has been very generous to the town over the years providing funding for several recreational facilities.

“Some of our children will grow up to be as successful as our donor,” said foundation member Buddy Lester during the check presentation. “They may stay here or they may leave. But they will remember running through the Splash Pad on a hot summer day. They will remember spinning around on the playground. They will remember summer camp and the fireworks every third of July at the Community Center. And maybe they will feel the call to give back to the next generation of Sweden residents.”

Supervisor Kevin Johnson thanked the foundation members, who along with the donor, have made significant improvements to both the Sweden Town Park and the Community Center.

Provided information and photo