Volunteers attend The Fresh Air Fund’s annual conference

Local volunteer leaders Sandy Schicker, Joanne Wales-Smith and Terri Tugel attended The Fresh Air Fund’s annual Friendly Towns Leadership Conference in New York City. They spent three days participating in professional development workshops, networking, and preparing for a busy host family recruitment season. The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from seven to 12 years old, who live in New York City. Children who are reinvited by host families may continue with The Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips. Contact Joanne Wales-Smith at 585-305-5307 or visit www.freshair.org to learn more about becoming a host family.

Photo by Jerry Speier