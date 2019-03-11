Home   >   News   >   Rotary Club hosts welcome break from residents daily routine

By on March 11, 2019

Saturday, February 23, the Gates-Chili Rotary Club members hosted 42  residents of the Monroe Community Hospital to an afternoon of Bingo, a welcome break from their daily routine. The club has been hosting these activities through the year.

Provided photo

GC Rotary Bingo

