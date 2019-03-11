Home   >   News   >   Knights of Columbus await donations from the “Stuff-a-Bus” campaign

By on March 11, 2019

 

Knight of ColumbusDeputy Grand Knight Joe Lee, Program Director Dave Tresohlavy, and Council Inside Guard John Appleby of the Hilton Knights of Columbus Council #9461, awaiting donations to the “Stuff-a-Bus” campaign for the Hilton Emergency Food Shelf on February 23. The Knights of Columbus are grateful to Tops Friendly Markets and the public for supporting this project.

Photo by Walter Horylev

