Don't miss
- First Presbyterian Church of Holley marks 200 yearsPosted 19 hours ago
- Two local churches voice disagreement with worldwide UMC decisionPosted 19 hours ago
- Ogden Baptist Church celebrates 200 yearsPosted 1 week ago
- Six from area to be honored at 70th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions DinnerPosted 1 week ago
- 2019 First Responder TributePosted 2 weeks ago
- Be a creative part of the Hilton Apple Fest traditionPosted 4 weeks ago
- POSTPONED – America’s Sweetheart of SongPosted 1 month ago
Knights of Columbus await donations from the “Stuff-a-Bus” campaign
By Admin on March 11, 2019
Deputy Grand Knight Joe Lee, Program Director Dave Tresohlavy, and Council Inside Guard John Appleby of the Hilton Knights of Columbus Council #9461, awaiting donations to the “Stuff-a-Bus” campaign for the Hilton Emergency Food Shelf on February 23. The Knights of Columbus are grateful to Tops Friendly Markets and the public for supporting this project.
Photo by Walter Horylev
You must be logged in to post a comment Login