Supporters meet with Senator to advocate for libraries

By on March 11, 2019

Seymour Library advocates

Local library supporters, Carol Gravetter (left) and Jackie Smith (right), went to Albany and met with Senator Joseph Robach to advocate for the Seymour Library and New York State Libraries. They hand delivered over 550 postcards from Seymour Library patrons.

Provided photo

