Sciortino receives professional award

Parma Town Justice Hon. Michael A. Sciortino, Chief General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer of eHealth Technologies has been selected to receive a 2019 Corporate Counsel Award from The Daily Record.

The Corporate Counsel Awards are presented by The Daily Record, in partnership with the Rochester Business Journal. The awards honor the Greater Rochester area’s standout corporate counsel for the critical roles they play in making their companies successful.

“I am very pleased that Michael is being recognized for his skillful and strategic contributions to eHealth Technologies and the community. Not only has Michael played a key role in eHealth Technologies’ growth and success, but he has also become a trusted advisor to the entire leadership team. This honor could not be more deserved,” stated Jeff Markin, CEO, eHealth Technologies.

Corporate Counsel Awards are presented to corporate counsel who navigate complicated contract negotiations, defend their companies in high stakes litigation and defend an organization’s most important assets.

The honorees were selected by the publisher and editor of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal.

“This year’s Corporate Counsel honorees work tirelessly to uphold high legal standards and improve communities throughout Western New York. They have made tremendous impacts on their professions, their companies and in the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal.

The Corporate Counsel Awards will be presented March 26.

