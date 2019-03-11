- First Presbyterian Church of Holley marks 200 yearsPosted 19 hours ago
- Two local churches voice disagreement with worldwide UMC decisionPosted 19 hours ago
- Ogden Baptist Church celebrates 200 yearsPosted 1 week ago
- Six from area to be honored at 70th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions DinnerPosted 1 week ago
- 2019 First Responder TributePosted 2 weeks ago
- Be a creative part of the Hilton Apple Fest traditionPosted 4 weeks ago
- POSTPONED – America’s Sweetheart of SongPosted 1 month ago
Walter Horylev receives 2019 Hilton Citizen of the Year award
Walt Horylev is all smiles after receiving the 2019 Hilton Citizen of the Year award from Mayor Joe Lee at the March meeting of the Hilton Village Board.
Horylev, who was a Westside News free lance photographer and contributor for 17 years, is the 38th recipient of this award that was created by former Hilton Mayor Larry Gursslin in 1982.
Presented to Walt Horylev
Hilton Citizen of the Year 2019
In appreciation of your commitment to the residents of the Hilton Parma Community as Vice Mayor and Trustee for
22 years, acting as the “official” photographer capturing many historical and memorable events, to forming many committees and helping to organize festivities, we are grateful for your work to make a viable economic business district while enhancing the aesthetics of our downtown.
We thank you for being such a large part of the
Little Village with the Big Heart.
Mayor Joe Lee, Village of Hilton
You must be logged in to post a comment Login