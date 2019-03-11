Walter Horylev receives 2019 Hilton Citizen of the Year award

Walt Horylev is all smiles after receiving the 2019 Hilton Citizen of the Year award from Mayor Joe Lee at the March meeting of the Hilton Village Board.

Horylev, who was a Westside News free lance photographer and contributor for 17 years, is the 38th recipient of this award that was created by former Hilton Mayor Larry Gursslin in 1982.

The award reads:

Presented to Walt Horylev

Hilton Citizen of the Year 2019

In appreciation of your commitment to the residents of the Hilton Parma Community as Vice Mayor and Trustee for

22 years, acting as the “official” photographer capturing many historical and memorable events, to forming many committees and helping to organize festivities, we are grateful for your work to make a viable economic business district while enhancing the aesthetics of our downtown.

We thank you for being such a large part of the

Little Village with the Big Heart.

Mayor Joe Lee, Village of Hilton