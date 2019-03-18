Brockport Village Hall serves as donation drop off location

The Brockport Village Hall, 127 Main Street, hosts donation bins and serves as a drop off location for several organizations, according to Mayor Margay Blackman. Although collection is only once a year for some organizations, donations will be accepted at the Village Hall throughout the year to pass on to them.

Donations are currently being accepted for: Seymour Library – used books (no textbooks or encyclopedias), fabric and yarn for fundraising sales events; Brockport Ecumenical Food Shelf – non-perishable food items and toiletries; Matt’s Coats for Kids – new and gently used coats, new mittens, gloves and hats; and Brockport Toy Shelf – new toys for all ages.

Brockport Village Hall also hosts a locked tote in which Village residents can place sensitive documents that need to be shredded. The shredding service comes quarterly. Available first come, first served, until the tote is filled.

Provided information