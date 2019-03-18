Hawley joins bipartisan rally calling for road, bridge funding

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) joined legislators, highway superintendents and members of road repair crews from across the state on March 6 to call for a $150 million increase to the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), as well as restoration of $65 million in Extreme Winter Recovery funds that Governor Cuomo plans to cut from this year’s budget.

“Western New York’s winters are brutal and it’s no surprise that potholes and road deterioration spread like wildfire every spring, so to cut these funds would rob us of the ability to provide safe, smooth and reliable transportation moving forward into the summer travel months,” Hawley said. “This money is vital to upstate and we are asking for a small increase relative to the entire budget which is projected near $170 billion this year. I am hopeful state leaders heed our message today.”

Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee, Orleans and parts of Monroe County.

