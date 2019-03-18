Home   >   News   >   Sweden receives William G. Pomeroy Foundation grant

By on March 18, 2019

The Town of Sweden has been awarded a William G. Pomeroy Foundation Grant for the installation of an historic marker at the Soldiers’ Memorial Tower on Owens Road. The $1,100 grant fully funds the National Register of Historic Places plaque and pole. A Brockport high school student is also working on a clean-up project for the Tower grounds. When all is complete, the Town will host a small ceremony to celebrate.

Provided information

