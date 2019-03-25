Gates-Chili Chamber of Commerce offers scholarship award

The Gates-Chili Chamber of Commerce will present their seventh annual College Scholarship Award to recognize those students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in a secondary business/marketing program and have chosen to pursue a business or marketing degree at the college level after graduation. The Chamber is offering two $1,000 awards, one to a student from Gates Chili High School and one from Churchville-Chili High School. To be eligible, students must be a senior enrolled at Gates Chili High School or Churchville-Chili High School, enrolled in business/marketing course(s) (fall and/or spring), and must have completed three units in business/marketing by the end of the current school year. Students selected for recognition will have demonstrated not only academic achievement, but “Character, Leadership and Service” to their school and/or their community.

Any student or parent/guardian with questions or interest should contact their high school Counseling Department or Business Department for an application. The deadline for application submission to the respective Counseling Department is April 15, 2019.

Provided information